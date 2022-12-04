Nagaland Civilians Death: KU Slams Centre for Delaying Action Against Accused

The firing incident in Nagaland’s Mon district that killed as many as 14 people, 13 civilians and one soldier, have completed one year on Sunday and the Konyak Union (KU) has slammed the central government for not sanctioning the prosecution of the Army personnel guilty in connection the incident.

The Vice President of the union HA Hongnao Konyak was quoted by New Indian Express saying, “The State Government constituted the SIT. It conducted a probe and filed the chargesheet but the central government has not granted sanction to prosecute the culprits or book them.”

At least 30 army personnel were named in the chargesheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT) on the killings of 13 civilians in the botched military operation.

As per the SIT findings, the security forces didn’t follower standard operation procedures and rules of engagement while resorting to firing that lead to killing of civilians in a counter-insurgency ambush.

The kin members of the victims, on its first anniversary of the firing incident, lamented that justice was not delivered to them even after the investigation team filed the charge sheet naming 30 security forces, including a major.