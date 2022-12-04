National

Nagaland Civilians Death: KU Slams Centre for Delaying Action Against Accused

At least 30 army personnel were named in the chargesheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT) on the killings of 13 civilians in the botched military operation.
KU Slams Centre for Delaying Action Against Accused | REPRESENTATIONAL
KU Slams Centre for Delaying Action Against Accused | REPRESENTATIONAL
Pratidin Time

The firing incident in Nagaland’s Mon district that killed as many as 14 people, 13 civilians and one soldier, have completed one year on Sunday and the Konyak Union (KU) has slammed the central government for not sanctioning the prosecution of the Army personnel guilty in connection the incident.

The Vice President of the union HA Hongnao Konyak was quoted by New Indian Express saying, “The State Government constituted the SIT. It conducted a probe and filed the chargesheet but the central government has not granted sanction to prosecute the culprits or book them.”

At least 30 army personnel were named in the chargesheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT) on the killings of 13 civilians in the botched military operation.

As per the SIT findings, the security forces didn’t follower standard operation procedures and rules of engagement while resorting to firing that lead to killing of civilians in a counter-insurgency ambush.

The kin members of the victims, on its first anniversary of the firing incident, lamented that justice was not delivered to them even after the investigation team filed the charge sheet naming 30 security forces, including a major.

Also Read
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor Cliff Emmich Passes Away

Hongnao said, “Since they were not punished, the families have not got justice. The Army also conducted an internal probe. We don’t know what happened to it.”

It may be mentioned that last year on this day, the Indian Army commandos fired upon six coal miners near Oting village after ‘mistaking’ them for the members of an insurgent group.

The security forces also fired upon six others from the same village and one from Upper Tiru village on the spot when the villagers retaliated.

In the firing incident, one soldier also lost his life.

Also Read
G20 Sherpa Meeting To Begin Today At Udaipur With Panel Discussion
Central government
Nagaland Civilians Death
Konyak Union (KU)
HA Hongnao Konyak

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com