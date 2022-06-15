CID Raid Several Locations In Guwahati In Connection With "Fake-Inspector"

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Wednesday conducted raids at several parts of Guwahati in connection with the arrest of an individual who impersonated crime branch officials to extort money.

A team of officials from the CID conducted raids today at house number 47 in Manikanchan Path in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati.

The accused in the matter, Upendra Pandey, allegedly stayed in the rental space as a tenant three years ago. Officials informed that he had posed as CID officer then to his tenant.