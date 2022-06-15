New Domestic LPG Connections To Get Costlier By Rs 750

Oil marketing companies have hiked the price of getting a new connection for domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 750 from June 16.
The fresh hike in prices means that customers will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 2,200 while getting new connections.
Earlier, the price to be paid for a new connection was Rs 1,450. With the latest revision, customers will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 4,400 for taking two cylinders while availing a new connection.
This means that customers will be paying an additional charge of Rs 1,500 if they take two cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each.
Moreover, the price of gas regulators has also been raised with customers required to pay Rs 250 to get a regulator, which was Rs 150 earlier.
Meanwhile, the security amount to be paid for a five kilogram cylinder has been raised from Rs 800 to Rs 1,150.
In addition, new customers will have to pay Rs 150 and Rs 25 respectively for the pipe and passbook which comes with a new connection.
It may be noted that LPG consumption was recorded at 28.1 per cent more than June 2019 and 2.9 per cent higher than 1.03 million tonnes in May 2022.