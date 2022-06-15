New Domestic LPG Connections To Get Costlier By Rs 750

Oil marketing companies have hiked the price of getting a new connection for domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 750 from June 16.

The fresh hike in prices means that customers will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 2,200 while getting new connections.

Earlier, the price to be paid for a new connection was Rs 1,450. With the latest revision, customers will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 4,400 for taking two cylinders while availing a new connection.

This means that customers will be paying an additional charge of Rs 1,500 if they take two cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each.