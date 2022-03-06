Nagaland Govt Calls For Meeting To Discuss Important Issues

The Nagaland government on Sunday called for a meeting with concerned officials for discussing the Nagaland Peace Process and urban local bodies election on March 9.

All members of legislative assembly (MLA), presidents of all political parties representatives of tribal groups, civil society groups have been invited, reported ANI.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker of the state legislative assembly, advisors, and government officials will also be present in the meeting.

The issue of 33 per cent women reservation in the urban local bodies has been around for about a decade and will reportedly be discussed in the meeting. In addition, the topic of ceasefire agreement between the Indian government and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group will be discussed.

The agreement came into effect from September 8, 2021 for one year, and more than 200 cadres have since then joined the peace process.