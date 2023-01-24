National Voter’s Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance

The 13th National Voters' Day will be observed by the Indian Election Commission on January 25, 2023. The Election Commission of India was established on January 25, 1950; since 2011, the entire country has celebrated National Voters' Day on January 25 to commemorate this date.
The primary goal of NVD is to increase voter turnout and education about the electoral process among the general public. National Voters' Day celebrates the country's voters and is also used to register new voters, particularly the country's growing youth population.
At NVD events across the country, new voters are welcomed and given their EPIC, or Elector Photo Identification Card.
One of the largest celebrations in the country, NVD is observed on a variety of scales, including the national, state, district, constituency, and polling booth levels.
Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Honourable President of India, will be the chief guest at the national event that the Election Commission of India is hosting in New Delhi.
The Honorable Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice for the Government of India, will attend the event as the Guest of Honor.
The Hon'ble President will hand out the National Awards for the year 2022 at a ceremony in New Delhi. Officers at the State and District levels who have gone above and beyond in their roles as election administrators in 2022 will be honored with National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices. These awards will recognize their efforts in areas such as information technology (IT) initiatives, security management, election management, accessible elections, the electoral roll, and contributions to voter education and engagement. Important stakeholders, such as government departments and media organizations, will also be recognized with national awards for their efforts to educate voters.
The Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Rajiv Kumar, will present the Hon'ble President with the first copy of the ECI Publication, "Electing the First President: An Illustrated Chronicle of India's Presidential Elections." This book is the first of its kind, and it provides fascinating insights into the country's presidential election history. By analyzing the patterns in the last 16 presidential elections, it sheds light on the complexities of the Presidential Electoral System and related constitutional provisions.
There will also be a screening of the ECI music video "Main Bharat Hoon- Hum Bharat Ke Matdata Hain," which was made in collaboration with the Subhash Ghai Foundation. This song celebrates the inclusive, accessible, ethical, participatory, and festive elections held in the world's largest and most vibrant democracy, bringing to light the importance of voting and highlighting the spirit of democracy itself.
This year's NVD theme, "Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure," is a dedication to voters that aims to convey the sentiments and hopes of those who are motivated to exercise their voting rights. The logo was created to reflect the joy and diversity of voting. The Ashoka Chakra in the background stands for the world's largest democracy, while each voter's inked finger symbolizes their active participation in the electoral process.
In the logo, a checkmark represents a voter's ability to make a well-informed choice.
National Voter's Day is significant as it helps to raise awareness about the importance of voting and the role of the Election Commission in conducting free and fair elections. It encourages citizens to exercise their right to vote and participate in the democratic process. The day also serves as an opportunity to educate citizens about the voter registration process and the importance of being an informed voter. Additionally, it is also an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Election Commission and its officials in conducting smooth and fair elections.