National Voter’s Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance

The 13th National Voters' Day will be observed by the Indian Election Commission on January 25, 2023. The Election Commission of India was established on January 25, 1950; since 2011, the entire country has celebrated National Voters' Day on January 25 to commemorate this date.

The primary goal of NVD is to increase voter turnout and education about the electoral process among the general public. National Voters' Day celebrates the country's voters and is also used to register new voters, particularly the country's growing youth population.

At NVD events across the country, new voters are welcomed and given their EPIC, or Elector Photo Identification Card.

One of the largest celebrations in the country, NVD is observed on a variety of scales, including the national, state, district, constituency, and polling booth levels.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Honourable President of India, will be the chief guest at the national event that the Election Commission of India is hosting in New Delhi.

The Honorable Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice for the Government of India, will attend the event as the Guest of Honor.