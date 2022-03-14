India Win 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka By 238 Runs, Complete Whitewash

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs inside three days at Bangalore in the second Test of the two-match series on Monday. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 while chasing 447 for victory in the pink ball Test to hand India a 2-0 series win.

Fast bowler Bumrah ended Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne’s innings after a valiant effort from his saw him score 107. The pitch turned from the first day assisting the spinners with Ravichandran Ashwin taking four wickets over the day.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored 67 and 50 runs as India declared on 303-9 on the second day. India had also won the opening Test in three days and with this win new captain Rohit Sharma is off to a winning start.