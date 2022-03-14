India Win 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka By 238 Runs, Complete Whitewash

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs inside three days at Bangalore in the second Test of the two-match series on Monday. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 while chasing 447 for victory in the pink ball Test to hand India a 2-0 series win.
Fast bowler Bumrah ended Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne’s innings after a valiant effort from his saw him score 107. The pitch turned from the first day assisting the spinners with Ravichandran Ashwin taking four wickets over the day.
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored 67 and 50 runs as India declared on 303-9 on the second day. India had also won the opening Test in three days and with this win new captain Rohit Sharma is off to a winning start.
Karunaratne battled hard and stood strong to score Sri Lanka’s only century in the Test series. With the whitewash, India added to crucial Test championship points. India remained dominant from the first day after a crucial 92 from Iyer bailed the team from 86-4.
Bumrah then posted figures of 5-24 for his maiden five-wicket haul at home to dismiss Sri Lanka for 109 in the first innings. The series marked Virat Kohli’s 100th Test in the first match at Mohali, though he scored just 45, 23 and 13 in his three innings.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s pacer Suranga Lakmal, playing his last Test, got one wicket to finish his Test career with 171 wickets in 70 Test matches.
Notably, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is coming up next for its 15th edition which will begin from March 26 for which players are coming in from around the world.