IAF to Place Order for New Age Missiles Worth Rs 1400 Cr to Destroy Enemy Radars

In a major push to induct indigenously developed weapon systems, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has moved a proposal worth over Rs 1,400 crore to the government for acquiring Rudram next-generation anti-radiation missiles (NGARM) to search and destroy enemy radar locations, informed defence officials.

"A proposal for acquisition of advanced missiles developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation is with the Defence Ministry and a high-level meeting would soon be taking a call on it," defence officials told ANI.

The next-generation anti-radiation missiles have already been tested by the Indian Air Force from its Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft fleet and can destroy enemy radar locations during conflicts, they said.

The destruction of radar systems can help the Indian Air Force to strike targets without detection, the officials said.

The NGARM can be fired from IAF fighters like the Sukhoi-30 and the Mirage-2000. It is accurate and has been developed with the capability to even track a radar system even if it is not operating.

NGARM is India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile that has a speed of Mach two or twice the speed of sound.