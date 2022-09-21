Guwahati: GMC Launches Drive Against Use of Plastics

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched a massive drive against the use of plastics at the Saukuchi weekly market on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched against use of plastics below 75 microns.

Many plastic bags were seized during the operations. The GMC authorities have warned the shopkeepers not to use plastics and also warned that fines may be imposed on them for not abiding by rules.

Notably, the GMC has been launching seperate drives against the use of plastics in various markets of the city after the Centre announced ban on single use plastics.

Officials of the GMC along with the city police joined in the drive.

According to reports, another drive against use of plastics will be held at Garchuk on Saturday.