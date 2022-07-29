New Image, Health Warnings On Tobacco Packs From December 1

Tobacco products will carry a new image and a warning message from December 1, 2022 onwards, Union health ministry informed on Friday.

According to reports, the message ‘Tobacco causes painful death’ will be carried on tobacco products manufactured, imported or packaged after December 1. Packs will also carry a new image which will be valid for one year.

In addition, the image will have a textual health warning according to the ministry. The warning will read, “Tobacco users die younger”.

The ministry notified the new health warnings through an amendment in the cigarettes and other tobacco products (packaging and labeling) rules, 2008, dated July 21, 2022.

The amendment will be applicable from December 1, 2022.