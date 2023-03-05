New Mosque To Come Up In Ayodhya Gets Final Clearance

The Dhannipur mosque got the final clearance for construction from the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) after the Supreme Court mandated it in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust will be constructing a mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library on five acres of land given by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The construction has been delayed for over two years due to the pending clearance and matters of change of land use by the ADA.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal was quoted by PTI as saying, “We have approved the project of Ayodhya mosque in the board meeting held on Friday. The sanctioned maps will be handed over to the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) after a few departmental formalities which are to be completed within a couple of days.”

IICF secretary Athar Hussain said that the trust will be holding a meeting after all the clearances are made and finalize the plan for the construction of the mosque.

He said, “The meeting of the trust will be held after Ramzan that ends on April 21. The date to begin the construction work of the mosque will be finalised in that meeting.”

“We laid the foundation of the mosque on January 26, 2021. We chose that day because on this day, India's Constitution came into effect more than seven decades ago.

"We laid the foundation of the mosque on January 26, 2021. We chose that day because on this day, India's Constitution came into effect more than seven decades ago," he said. The Dhannipur mosque will be bigger than the Babri Masjid. It will not be modelled on the structure which once stood in Ayodhya,” he added.