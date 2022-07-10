NIA Arrests 7th Person In Udaipur Tailor Killing Case

An arrest has been made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the horrific murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, last month, according to a spokesperson on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, also known as Babla, was detained on Saturday night.

He actively participated in the plot to assassinate the tailor and was a "close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main suspects, the spokesperson claimed.

On June 28, Kanhaiya Lal was cleaver-murdered inside his tailor shop

Ghouse Mohammad videotaped the horrible attack by Riaz Akhtari, also known as Riyaz Attari, on the tailor, and the footage was uploaded online. Later, they claimed in a video that they had killed Lal by hacking him to death in retaliation for an alleged insult to Islam.

The two were detained shortly after the murder.

The security agencies also apprehended two other people, named Mohsin and Asif, who are said to have been a part of the conspiracy to promote terror among the general public, in addition to the duo, against whom the proof is a self-shot film.