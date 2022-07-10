Dr. Manjushree Das Appointed Dean Of Faculty Of Sciences At GU

Dr. Madhushree Das on Saturday took over as the dean of Gauhati University's (GU) faculty of sciences.
Dr. Das earlier headed the Geography department at the university and was appointed as dean of GU's faculty of sciences.
Prof. Das began her teaching career as a Lecturer in Geography at Cotton College, now Cotton University, in January 1999.
She got her Masters, M.Phil., and Ph.D. in Geography from Gauhati University with two Gold medals.
She then began working at Gauhati University in October 2010 as an Assistant Professor of Geography before being promoted to Professor in November 2017.
She specialises on gender geography, tribal studies, and social and cultural geography.
Under her guidance, eight Ph.D. students and seven M.Phil.students have graduated to date. In the area of her study interest, she authored three books and more than fifty research papers.
Prof. Das has travelled to South Africa, the USA, Hungary, Germany, Japan, China, the UK, Sri Lanka, and Australia for her several work assignments.
She is currently a member of the courts of GU and Cotton University in addition to her affiliations with different academic bodies at Gauhati University, VisvaBharati, NEHU, and Tripura University.