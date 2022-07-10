Dr. Manjushree Das Appointed Dean Of Faculty Of Sciences At GU

Dr. Madhushree Das on Saturday took over as the dean of Gauhati University's (GU) faculty of sciences.

Dr. Das earlier headed the Geography department at the university and was appointed as dean of GU's faculty of sciences.

Prof. Das began her teaching career as a Lecturer in Geography at Cotton College, now Cotton University, in January 1999.

She got her Masters, M.Phil., and Ph.D. in Geography from Gauhati University with two Gold medals.

She then began working at Gauhati University in October 2010 as an Assistant Professor of Geography before being promoted to Professor in November 2017.