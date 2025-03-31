NIA Arrests One for Sending Indian Illegally To US

Last month many Indians were deported from the USAwith charges of entering the country illegally. This raised political outcry.

Now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (30th March) arrested a key accused allegedly involved in sending a man illegally to the US via the infamous "dunki" route.

The term "dunki" is assumed to have originated from the word "donkey", which refers to an illegal path immigrants take to enter countries like the United States. They embark on a risky and arduous travel after falling prey to an illicit human-trafficking syndicate.

Accused Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie, a resident of west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, has been arrested by the NIA, as per reports, stating that Goldie allegedly took around Rs 45 lakh from a victim from Punjab's Tarn Taran district for illegal immigration.

The victim was sent to the US via the "dunki" route in December 2024, an NIA statement said.

The victim was deported to India on February 15 and had thereafter filed a complaint against the agent, the accused in the case.

NIA investigations brought it to light that Goldie did not possess a license or legal permit or registration for sending people abroad. For this reason he had used the "dunki" route and sent the victim to US via Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

"Donkers/associates of Goldie had even beaten up and exploited the victim, besides snatching the dollars he was carrying, during the arduous journey, NIA investigations further revealed," the NIA statement said.