Nirmala Sitharaman Hails PFMS, Says "60 Crore People Benefited"

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commended the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for its crucial role in advancing governance objectives, particularly in ensuring last-mile delivery to 60 crore beneficiaries. The system has facilitated the direct transfer of funds under more than 1,200 central and state schemes, including 1,100 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs.

Addressing the 49th Civil Accounts Day, Sitharaman highlighted PFMS’s contribution to end-to-end digitisation through its integration with over 250 external systems, such as GeM, GSTIN, TIN 2.0, and PM Kisan.

"In a journey from departmentalisation to digitalisation, the Indian Civil Accounts Service has brought a silent revolution (through) the PFMS," she stated.

She further emphasised that PFMS has bolstered cooperative federalism by integrating 31 state treasuries and 40 lakh program-implementing agencies, ensuring seamless financial management. This has played a pivotal role in enabling the timely and transparent disbursement of government funds to millions of citizens.