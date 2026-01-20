Nitin Nabin Officially Takes Charge as BJP National President

Senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin on Tuesday formally took charge as the national president of the party following the completion of the party’s organisational election process.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing party chief JP Nadda, along with several Union Ministers, senior leaders and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

A seasoned politician from Bihar, Nabin is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and has previously served as a Cabinet Minister in the state government. He is widely regarded within the party for his organisational skills and administrative experience.

Born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age. He was first elected to the Bihar Assembly in 2006 from Patna West and has since represented the Bankipur Assembly constituency, winning successive elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025. During his ministerial tenure, he handled key departments including Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, and Law.

Beyond electoral politics, Nabin has held several organisational responsibilities within the BJP at both state and national levels. He has also been assigned important organisational roles in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP’s national president election process began after 30 of the party’s 36 state units completed the election of their presidents, crossing the mandatory 50 per cent requirement. The election schedule and electoral roll were announced on January 16, 2026.

As per the schedule, nominations were filed on January 19 between 2 pm and 4 pm. A total of 37 sets of nomination papers were submitted in support of Nitin Nabin, with proposals backed by senior leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Senior BJP leader K Laxman later confirmed that Nabin had been proposed for the post after receiving overwhelming support during the nomination process.

