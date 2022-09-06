NMC Allows Ukraine-Returned Students to Transfer To Colleges Across World

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed the students who had to return to India after the Russia-Ukraine war to transfer to colleges across the globe.

Earlier, the students who were studying medicine in foreign countries were not allowed to shift their country of study mid-course.

However, considering the uncontrollable situation, the NMC issued a notice, “NMC conveys its no-objection for academic mobility program in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled.”

“It is informed that the mobility program offered by Ukraine has been considered in the Commission in consultation with Ministry of External Affairs, wherein it was intimated that the academic mobility program is a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries globally. However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian University,” it added.

Earlier, the rule stated, “The entire course, training, and internship or clerkship shall be done in the same foreign medical institution throughout the course of study and no part of training/internship shall be done from other institute.”