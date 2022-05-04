No CUET For Meghalaya Students For UG Admissions: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday that students from the state’s private and government colleges will not have to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into undergraduate courses throughout the country.

CM Sangma said, “The Centre has agreed that there will be certain areas in which they will try to exempt some of our colleges, which are not necessarily centrally funded… those will not have to appear for the exam.”

Notably, he had called on the Union minister for education, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, during which it was decided that these institutions will be exempted from the common entrance test.