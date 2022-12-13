No Major Injuries, Casualties on Indian Side: Rajnath Singh on Border Clash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that no Indian soldier died or suffered any serious injury in the India-China border clash in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Rajnath Singh stated this while addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the recent clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Defence Minister said, “On December 9, PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo at the Yangtse area of Tawang sector. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped the PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post.”

“In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I'd like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations,” Singh further said.