No Major Injuries, Casualties on Indian Side: Rajnath Singh on Border Clash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that no Indian soldier died or suffered any serious injury in the India-China border clash in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.
Rajnath Singh stated this while addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the recent clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The Defence Minister said, “On December 9, PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo at the Yangtse area of Tawang sector. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped the PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post.”
“In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I'd like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations,” Singh further said.
He also informed the house that as a follow-up of the clash, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility.
He said, “After this incident, on December 11, the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart under the established system and discussed this incident. The Chinese side refused all such actions and told to maintain peace at the border.”
The defence minister also mentioned that the matter has been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. He further assured the House that Indian forces are committed to guard the borders.
Notably, ahead of the session, Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and other top officials to discuss the security situation.
Meanwhile, right after Rajnath Singh concluded his statement, opposition leaders staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha.