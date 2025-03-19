No State Will Face Language Imposition, Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on March 19, the Centre reassured that no language would be imposed on any state under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, in his response, clarified that the NEP's three-language formula would continue to be implemented, ensuring that it aligns with the constitutional provisions, regional aspirations, and the need to foster multilingualism and national unity.

Dr. Majumdar emphasized that the three-language policy would offer greater flexibility, allowing states, regions, and students themselves to choose the languages they wish to study. "However, at least two of the three languages must be native to India," he stated. This clarification came in response to concerns raised by CPI (M) leader Dr. John Brittas regarding ongoing protests in Tamil Nadu against the perceived imposition of Hindi under the NEP.

The Minister also highlighted that students would have the option to change one or more of the three languages they are learning, particularly in Grade 6 or 7, as long as they can demonstrate proficiency in three languages by the end of secondary school, including one Indian language at the literature level.

Referring to the NEP 2020, Dr. Majumdar quoted Section 4.12, which underscores the cognitive benefits of multilingualism, particularly for young children. He noted that research indicates children learn languages rapidly between the ages of 2 and 8, making early exposure to multiple languages beneficial. "Children will be introduced to different languages early on, with a special focus on the mother tongue, starting from the Foundational Stage," he explained.

In line with these objectives, the NEP aims to make language learning enjoyable and interactive, with a strong emphasis on conversation and early reading and writing in the mother tongue. As students progress beyond Grade 3, skills in additional languages will also be developed.

Dr. Majumdar further outlined that the policy would ensure the availability of high-quality textbooks in local languages and encourage bilingual teaching approaches. The government's integration of multilingualism in both school and higher education is set to provide students with the option to study in their mother tongue or local language, with an extensive use of technology to support language learning.