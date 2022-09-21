NSCN-IM To Resume Peace Talks with Centre

Insurgent group NSCN-IM and government representatives will resume their peace talks on Wednesday (September 21) to find a permanent solution to the Naga issue.

A day before resuming dialogue with the government, NSCN-IM said the outfit stands by its demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas and a separate flag, and these are "non-negotiable", PTI reported.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Nagalim Voice', the NSCN-IM also said it is "ironic" to point out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "who loves to advertise" his achievements, is expected to take the Naga issue to a logical conclusion as the stalled Indo-Naga talks pick up the threads with a focus on the Framework Agreement (FA) and formulated papers.

Also Read: BREAKING: Popular Comedian Raju Srivastava Passes Away



The editorial said seven years ago, when Modi took the initiative to supervise the "high-profile" FA signing ceremony on August 3, 2015 at his residence, it generated much hype and hope going by the tone of his highly enchanting speech.

The prime minister took pride in announcing to all political leaders who mattered that he has solved the longest surviving insurgency in Southeast Asia. Going beyond that, the ceremony was telecast live all over the world to put on record his achievement in solving the Naga issue, it said.



"Modi cannot simply shy away from the Naga issue but have a relook through the prism of the Framework Agreement at his own political brainchild. The credit he has taken in bringing about the FA should be unerringly interpreted to take forward in solving the Naga issue," the editorial said.

The stand of the NSCN-IM on the FA has been distinctly stated time and again. The May 31, 2022 decision of the (Naga) "National Assembly" and the solemn declaration (resolution) adopted on August 26, 2022 by the Naga National Workers of NSCN from Nagaland reaffirming "one people, one nation" and to stand by the FA is on record, it said.



"The unifying principle of 'one people, one nation' symbolised by God-given Naga Nation Flag is non-negotiable in the name of Naga political solution," it said. Nagaland's neighbouring states — Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh — have been vehemently opposed to the idea of unification of Naga inhabited areas under their jurisdictions. The government of India had signed the FA with major Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Modi to find a permanent solution to the vexed issue.

