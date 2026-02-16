NTA Declares JEE Main 2026 Results; 12 Students Score Perfect 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 (Paper 1 – B.E./B.Tech.), with 12 students scoring a perfect 100 percentile. The exam witnessed a strong turnout, with 96.26 per cent of registered candidates appearing for the test.

The January session of JEE (Main) was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 in computer-based mode. The examination took place at 658 centres across 326 cities in India and 15 cities abroad. Candidates were allowed to take the test in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

This year, 13,55,293 candidates registered for Paper 1, while 13,04,653 appeared for the examination. The test was also organised in international locations such as Dubai, Singapore, Kathmandu, Doha, Riyadh, Washington and Munich.

Among the 12 candidates who secured a 100 NTA score are Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCT, Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, and Shubham Kumar from Bihar. Of the total toppers, 11 are from the General category and one belongs to the OBC-NCL category.

In terms of overall registrations, more than 4.7 lakh candidates were from the General category, over 5.3 lakh from OBC-NCL, 1.64 lakh from Gen-EWS, 1.37 lakh from SC and 46,222 from ST categories. Female candidates accounted for 4,67,817 registrations, while 8,87,476 male candidates registered for the exam.

The NTA clarified that the NTA score is a normalised score calculated based on the relative performance of candidates in different shifts. It is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. Final ranks will be prepared after the completion of both sessions of JEE (Main) 2026, taking the best score out of the two attempts.

Results for Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) will be announced separately at a later date.

The agency said several steps were taken to ensure fairness and transparency. For the first time, OTP-based Aadhaar e-KYC was used for candidate verification during registration to prevent impersonation. All examination centres were monitored through live CCTV surveillance and AI-based analytics systems. A Central Control Room at NTA headquarters in New Delhi kept track of activities across centres in real time.

More than 1,500 officials, including city coordinators, observers, flying squads and representatives from central government agencies, were deployed. Exam staff underwent online training sessions before the test. Additionally, 5G-enabled jammers were installed at all centres to block electronic communication.

Special arrangements were made for PwD/PwBD candidates in line with the RPwD Act, 2016. The NTA also made question papers, recorded responses and provisional answer keys available online for transparency before publishing the final answer key.

With Session 1 concluded, candidates now await the next phase of the examination process.

