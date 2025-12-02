Oath or Obstacle? Bihar MLA Vibha Devi Struggles to Read in Assembly

The landslide victory of the NDA with Nitish Kumar at the helm marked a decisive moment in the Bihar elections 2025.

However, just a day after the NDA’s electoral triumph, an unexpected incident during the oath-taking ceremony has sparked widespread attention.

On December 1, Janata Dal (United) MLA Vibha Devi from Nawada was seen struggling to read her oath during the first session of the 18th Bihar Assembly. A video capturing the moment has gone viral, turning what is usually a solemn democratic ritual into a social media sensation.

The clip shows Vibha Devi standing before her colleagues, visibly flustered, her voice quivering as she attempted to recite the official pledge. At one point, she leaned toward fellow MLA Manorama Devi for guidance, completing the oath only with her assistance.

Vibha Devi, a two-time legislator who recently defeated RJD candidate Kaushal Yadav by over 27,000 votes, belongs to a politically influential family. Her husband, former MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, remains a prominent figure in the region. Despite her prior experience and her election affidavit listing her as “literate,” her struggle on the Assembly floor has raised eyebrows.

The video quickly sparked discussions on social media about the educational qualifications and preparedness of elected representatives.

Many users noted that Vibha Devi had previously held the same seat in 2020, questioning how an experienced legislator could face difficulty during such a fundamental procedure.

