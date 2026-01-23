Odisha Imposes Complete Ban on Tobacco-Mixed Food Products

In a major step, the Odisha government has imposed a complete ban on all food products that contain tobacco or nicotine in any form across the state. The prohibition covers the manufacture, storage, transport, sale and distribution of such items.

Advertisment

The ban applies to commonly used products like gutkha, pan masala and other flavoured or scented chewable food items that are mixed with tobacco or nicotine. Even products sold separately but intended to be combined by consumers have been brought under the ban.

The decision, issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, follows directions from the Supreme Court and rising concerns over the health risks linked to smokeless tobacco. According to the government, the widespread use of tobacco-laced food items poses a serious threat, particularly to children and young people.

Officials said products containing tobacco are often consumed along with betel leaf, areca nut and other flavouring agents, making them easily accessible and addictive. Health authorities warned that such habits can cause long-term damage, including severe oral diseases and various types of cancer.

International health bodies such as the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer have already identified chewing tobacco as a cancer-causing substance. Medical studies link its use to cancers of the mouth, throat, stomach and other vital organs.

The move gains urgency in light of survey findings that show a high prevalence of smokeless tobacco use in Odisha. The Global Adult Tobacco Survey revealed that over 40 per cent of adults in the state consume smokeless tobacco, almost twice the national average.

The state government also referred to a 2016 Supreme Court ruling, which highlighted how some traders were evading earlier bans by selling tobacco and pan masala in separate packets. The court had directed all states to strictly enforce regulations and prevent such practices.

With this latest order, Odisha has made it clear that any food product containing tobacco or nicotine, regardless of how it is packaged or marketed, will no longer be allowed within the state.

Also Read: Centre to Move Bill Revising Excise Rates on Tobacco Products