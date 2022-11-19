Kashmir Police Conduct Raids Over Online Threats to Journalists

Srinagar Police conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir on Saturday in connection to a recent threat to Kashmir-based journalists.

Police team comprising four to five members launched searches at 12 locations across the valley including the houses of fugitives like Sajjad Gul, Mukhtar Baba, active terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and other suspects in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

According to police, a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of law was registered in Sherghari police station against terror handlers, active terrorists and terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot of The Resistance Front (TRF) for online publication and dissemination of direct threat letters to journalists and reporters of Kashmir.

"The premises which were raided and searched belong to Mohd Rafi at Nigeen, Khalid Gul at Anantnag, Rashid Maqbool at Lal Bazar, Momin Gulzar at Eidgah, Basit Dar at Kulgam, Sajjad Kralyari at Rainawari, Gowhar Geelani at Soura, Qazi Shibli at Anantnag, Sajjad Sheikh Sajjad Gul at HMT Srinagar, Mukhtar Baba at Nowgam, Waseem Khalid at Rawalpora and Adil Pandit at Khanyar Srinagar," the police said.