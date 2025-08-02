'Operation Akhal': Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K;'s Kulgam

A terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces during 'Operation Akhal' in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the Indian Army said on Saturday morning. The operation remains ongoing in the area.

“Intermittent and intense firefights continued throughout the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire, tightened the noose, and maintained constant contact,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps posted on its official X handle.

"One terrorist has been neutralised by security forces so far," the post further stated.

This marks the third major encounter in Jammu and Kashmir within the past week. On Wednesday, two terrorists were gunned down during 'Operation Shivshakti' in a gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, following an infiltration attempt. The encounter began on Tuesday night in the Kalsian-Gulpur area after Indian forces intercepted a group of infiltrators trying to cross the border.

Earlier, on July 28, three Pakistani terrorists were killed in a fierce gun battle during ‘Operation Mahadev’ in the forested Lidwas area near Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The slain terrorists were involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Among them was Suleiman, identified as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam incident, while the other two were named Afghan and Jibran. All three were senior operatives of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to officials.

