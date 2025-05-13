Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released by J-K Police, 20 Lakh Prize Declared

Jammu and Kashmir police have come out with posters of the three terrorists believed to have involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The posters, with a strong message of 'Terror Free Kashmir', have appeared in multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Importantly, the posters were also seen having an announcement of a reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone who provides credible information about the terrorists involved. The agencies have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

The three terrorists, all of whom are Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), are - Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag, and two Pakistani nationals - Ali Bhai aka Talha Bhai and Hashim Musa aka Suleiman.

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)’s offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack earlier. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targetting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir.

On the other hand, Pakistan responded by unleashing attacks on India near the international borders. India’s response came in the form of a reaction to Islamabad's unprovoked aggression which involved striking 11 of Pakistan’s key airbases, crippling its offensive.

After days of hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC), both the countries had reached a ceasefire understanding on May 10. India cleared the message that it had only stopped military action but wouldn't hold any diplomatic-level talks with Islamabad.

At least 26 people, of which 25 were tourists and a Nepali national were killed when terrorists opened fire in the Baisaran meadow, a place situated at a distance of around six kilometres from Pahalgam town. The horrific incident is the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama carnage in 2019.

