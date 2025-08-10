Operation Sindoor Highlights India’s Indigenous Defence Tech, Says DRDO Chief

India’s recent Operation Sindoor highlights the nation’s advancing self-reliance in defence technology, with indigenous systems playing a crucial role, said DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat on Saturday.

Speaking at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) convocation, Kamat said the multidimensional mission along the western borders showcased both the courage of soldiers and the strong technological support that ensured their success.

“I can proudly say that Operation Sindoor’s success was driven by indigenous systems such as Akash short- and medium-range surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the D4 anti-drone system, airborne early warning and control platforms, the Akashteer air defence control system, and advanced C4I systems,” Kamat stated, highlighting the crucial role played by institutions like DIAT in these accomplishments.

Describing the mission as “more than a military operation” and a testament to India’s strength through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous innovation, Kamat urged graduates to maintain this momentum. He reminded them that India’s goal is to become a developed nation and a global technology leader by 2047.

He emphasised that DIAT graduates are specialists, not generalists, in crucial fields like quantum technology, cybersecurity, robotics, propulsion, missile systems, materials engineering, and AI, all directly linked to national security. In a volatile geopolitical landscape, he said, their expertise in hypersonic propulsion, stealth technologies, cyber defence, space deterrence, and AI-driven combat systems will be essential.

Congratulating the graduating class, Kamat highlighted that their dedication and perseverance will play a crucial role in shaping India’s future defence capabilities. He also noted the growing demand for Indian defence exports in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

