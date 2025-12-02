Opposition MPs Chant “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod” Amid SIR Row in Parliament

The Lok Sabha witnessed continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs on Tuesday, as they protested against the Central government over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The chants of "vote chor, gaddi chod" began the moment proceedings started at 11 AM, disrupting the Question Hour.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition to maintain decorum, stressing that such protests are not in the interest of the Parliament or the country.

“The Question Hour is important. Disagreement in Parliament is common, but please maintain respect,” he said, recalling Monday’s session, which was repeatedly adjourned and lasted just under an hour.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju responded to criticism over the government’s mobile app Sanchar Saathi, which allows reporting of cyber fraud. Speaking to the media, Rijiju said the government is open to discussion on all issues and appealed to Opposition MPs not to disrupt proceedings. “A list of business has been prepared, and we will debate the issues raised by the Opposition. There is no need to dig out new issues to disturb Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs, including members of the INDIA bloc, staged a protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, reiterating their demand for a discussion on the SIR as the Winter Session entered its second day.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of “taking Parliament for granted,” saying the BJP has refused to include key opposition issues in the agenda for the second consecutive day. He also criticised the practice of holding “symbolic meetings” that fail to address real concerns and called out the unusually short Winter Session of just 15 working days.

Taking to X, Gogoi wrote, “For the second day in a row, the ruling party BJP refuses to list the most important issue for opposition political parties in the agenda for parliamentary business today. Why is the BJP taking the Parliament for granted ?"

"Why have symbolic meetings before the Parliament session where you pretend to care about the concerns of political parties when you don’t even mention it in the day to day agenda ? This is one of the shortest Winter sessions with only 15 working days. Is the BJP deliberately seeding chaos in India’s parliament?"

