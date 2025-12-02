SIR Row: Gaurav Gogoi Accuses BJP of “Taking Parliament for Granted”

Congress and other opposition parties on Tuesday took on the Centre for sidelining their demand to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as the Winter Session of Parliament entered its second day.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of “taking Parliament for granted,” saying the BJP has refused to include key opposition issues in the agenda for the second consecutive day. He also criticised the practice of holding “symbolic meetings” that fail to address real concerns and called out the unusually short Winter Session of just 15 working days.

Taking to X, Gogoi wrote, “For the second day in a row, the ruling party BJP refuses to list the most important issue for opposition political parties in the agenda for parliamentary business today. Why is the BJP taking the Parliament for granted ?"

"Why have symbolic meetings before the Parliament session where you pretend to care about the concerns of political parties when you don’t even mention it in the day to day agenda ? This is one of the shortest Winter sessions with only 15 working days. Is the BJP deliberately seeding chaos in India’s parliament?"

For the second day in a row, the ruling party BJP refuses to list the most important issue for opposition political parties in the agenda for parliamentary business today.



Why is the BJP taking the Parliament for granted ?



Why have symbolic meetings before the Parliament… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 2, 2025

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji said the INDIA bloc has warned of a possible chaotic session if the government does not agree to debate the SIR. She said opposition leaders had decided to push for a discussion, and if the government refuses, protests may escalate.

Several Congress MPs, including Manickam Tagore, Vijay Kumar, and KC Venugopal, have moved adjournment motions demanding immediate discussion on the allegedly rushed SIR process, which has reportedly put extreme pressure on Booth Level Officers, leading to multiple deaths.

The first day of the Winter Session saw repeated disruptions due to sloganeering and protests by opposition benches. Today, the INDIA bloc continues its protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament at the time of filing this report.

Also Read: SIR Showdown: INDIA Bloc Gears Up for Protest Outside Parliament