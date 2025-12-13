Over ₹20.20 Crore Transferred to More Than 21,000 Workers as Chhattisgarh Government Completes Two Years

New Update
On the completion of two years of the Chhattisgarh Government, the Labour Department announced a major relief package for construction workers and their dependents. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, financial assistance amounting to ₹20.19 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 21,209 eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The assistance was provided under 13 welfare schemes of the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The initiative aims to ensure transparency, efficiency, and timely financial support to registered construction workers across the state.
The DBT programme was organised at Nava Atal Nagar, Raipur, in the presence of Labour Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Chairman of the Welfare Board Dr Rampratap Singh, Secretary Himshikhar Gupta, and senior departmental officials.
Scheme-wise Distribution of Assistance:
• Didi E-Rickshaw Assistance Scheme: ₹13 lakh to 13 beneficiaries
• Excellence Sports Incentive Scheme for Workers’ Children: ₹5,000 to 1 beneficiary
• Minimata Mahtari Jatan Scheme: ₹5.63 crore to 2,815 beneficiaries
• Chief Minister Construction Worker Safety Equipment Scheme: ₹21 lakh to 1,400 workers
• Chief Minister Construction Worker Housing Assistance Scheme: ₹45 lakh to 45 beneficiaries
• Longevity Assistance Scheme: ₹80,000 to 4 workers
• Death and Disability Assistance Scheme: ₹3.20 crore to 315 workers
• Chief Minister Noni Babu Medhavi Education Assistance Scheme: ₹64.14 lakh to 741 students
• Chief Minister Noni Empowerment Assistance Scheme: ₹4.59 crore to 2,298 beneficiaries
• Chief Minister Tool Assistance Scheme: ₹3.84 crore to 11,043 workers
• Chief Minister Senior Worker Assistance Scheme: ₹66.60 lakh to 333 senior workers
• Chief Minister Bicycle Assistance Scheme: ₹81.53 lakh to 2,201 workers
Through these welfare schemes, women construction workers have received support for self-employment, maternity protection, and social empowerment. Educational and sports incentive schemes have opened new opportunities for the children of labourers, while tools, safety equipment, housing, and bicycle assistance have significantly improved workers’ productivity, safety, and mobility.
The initiative reflects the Chhattisgarh Government’s strong commitment to labour welfare and inclusive development, ensuring that the benefits of governance reach workers directly and without delay.