Over 4 Lakh Reserved Posts Filled Since 2016, Says Union Minister

The central government has filled more than 4 lakh backlog vacancies reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates since 2016, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Advertisment

"Filling of vacancies, including backlog reserved vacancies, is a continuous process," Singh stated in a written reply.

To address the issue, all central ministries and departments have been directed to establish in-house committees to identify backlog vacancies, analyze the root causes, and implement measures to address them, including through special recruitment drives. Singh, who serves as Minister of State for Personnel, highlighted these efforts as part of the government's commitment to ensuring equitable representation.

Streamlined Measures for Effective Implementation

The minister noted that as per data provided by the ministries and departments, over 400,000 backlog vacancies reserved for SC/ST and OBC candidates have been filled since 2016.

To streamline the process, each ministry and department is required to designate a Liaison Officer, typically an official of the rank of Deputy Secretary or above, to oversee compliance with reservation policies. Additionally, special reservation cells have been established under the direct supervision of Liaison Officers to facilitate the implementation of reservation mandates.

"The details of vacancies are maintained by respective government organizations under the concerned ministries and departments," Singh clarified.

Time-Bound Recruitment Focus

The central government has issued directives to all ministries and departments to ensure vacant posts are filled in a time-bound manner. These measures aim to not only address existing backlog vacancies but also ensure a proactive approach to preventing such occurrences in the future.

This effort underscores the government’s resolve to promote inclusivity and representation across its various departments.