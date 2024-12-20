India’s Tourism Ranking Improves to 39th in Global Travel Index, Up from 54th

India has secured the 39th position in the 2024 Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) report, published by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The country’s rank has improved significantly from 54th place in the previous 2021 report, which was later revised to 38th due to changes in the WEF's methodology.

The Ministry of Tourism, under various initiatives such as ‘Swadesh Darshan,’ ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD),’ and ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development,’ continues to provide financial support to state governments, Union Territory administrations, and central agencies.

These funds aim to boost tourism infrastructure and facilities across key destinations in India. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, shared this information with the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched India's official portal for Medical Value Travel (MVT), known as the Advantage Healthcare India portal. This "One-Stop" platform is designed to assist international patients seeking medical treatment and wellness services in India. Interested individuals can access the portal for information on healthcare services available in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism has unveiled the Incredible India Content Hub on its revamped digital platform. The new hub is a comprehensive digital repository featuring high-quality images, films, brochures, and newsletters on India’s tourism offerings. It serves as a valuable resource for a wide array of stakeholders, including tour operators, journalists, researchers, students, filmmakers, content creators, and government officials.

