Over 500 Women and Girls Reported Missing in Delhi in First 15 Days of 2026

Fresh police records have revealed a worrying spike in missing persons cases in Delhi, with women and girls accounting for a large majority during the first half of January 2026.

Advertisment

Between January 1 and 15, police received 807 missing complaints, of which 509 involved women and girls. Men accounted for the remaining 298 cases. On average, more than 50 people were reported missing every day during the period.

So far, authorities have been able to trace 235 individuals, but 572 people are still missing, according to official data.

Children and Teenagers Among the Most Affected

The figures point to serious concerns over child safety. 191 of the missing persons were minors, with girls making up an overwhelming share. Police records show 146 girls and 45 boys were reported missing in just 15 days.

Teenagers were the most vulnerable group among minors. A total of 169 adolescents went missing, including 138 girls and 31 boys, and nearly seven out of ten such cases remain unresolved.

Younger children were not spared either. In the 8–12 age group, 13 children went missing, while nine children below the age of eight were also reported missing. Only six children from these age groups have been traced so far.

Adult Cases Continue to Mount

Adults still form the largest segment of missing persons in the city. During the same period, 616 adults were reported missing- 363 women and 253 men. Police have located 181 adults, while 435 cases are still pending.

A Long-Standing Pattern

The latest data fits into a troubling long-term trend. In 2025, Delhi recorded more than 24,500 missing persons cases, with women forming over 60 per cent of the total. Over the past decade, nearly 2.3 lakh people have been reported missing in the capital, and about 52,000 cases are yet to be resolved.

Police officials said search operations are ongoing and that women and children’s cases are being prioritised.

Also Read: Assam: Boat Carrying Schoolchildren Overturns in Dhubri, Three Missing