Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Chintan Baithak In Karnataka

The Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated the three day Chintan Baithak in Kodaku in Karnataka.

The Chintan Baithak is being organised by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways under him. Present at the event alongside Sonowal were ministers of state Shripad Y. Naik and Shantanu Thakur and senior officials of the ministry.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal wrote, “Glad to inaugurate the three day- Chintan Baithak of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways along with MoS Shri @shripadynaik ji, Shri @Shantanu_bjp ji and senior officials of @shipmin_india in Kodaku, Karnataka.”