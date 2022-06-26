Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Chintan Baithak In Karnataka

The Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated the three day Chintan Baithak in Kodaku in Karnataka.
The Chintan Baithak is being organised by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways under him. Present at the event alongside Sonowal were ministers of state Shripad Y. Naik and Shantanu Thakur and senior officials of the ministry.
Taking to Twitter, Sonowal wrote, “Glad to inaugurate the three day- Chintan Baithak of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways along with MoS Shri @shripadynaik ji, Shri @Shantanu_bjp ji and senior officials of @shipmin_india in Kodaku, Karnataka.”
The Chintan Baithak has been organised to bring the best minds from across the country to prepare the roadmap for smooth and swift implementation of the projects, Sonowal said.
He wrote on Twitter, “Improving coastal infrastructure and promoting the marine economy is the prime agenda of #MIV2030. Chintan Baithak is an attempt to bring the best minds from across India, which will go a long way in preparing the roadmap for smooth & swift implementation of all projects.”
In a further tweet, the Union minister wrote, “Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision is to enable the coastal areas development, improve coastal infrastructure and protect & promote marine economy. These steps willl further give impetus to the blue economy & make 'transformation through transportation' possible.”