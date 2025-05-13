Padma Shri Awardee Dr. Subbanna Ayyappan Found Dead in Cauvery River

Padma Shri awardee and prominent agricultural scientist Dr Subbanna Ayyappan (70), who had been reported missing since May 7, was found dead in the Cauvery River near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna, Karnataka.

According to the police, Dr Ayyappan's body was recovered from the river on Saturday evening following reports of an unidentified body spotted in the water. His scooter was also found abandoned on the riverbank.

Dr Ayyappan had been residing with his wife in the Vishweshwara Nagar industrial area of Mysuru. When he failed to return home for three days, his family filed a missing person complaint at the Vidyaranyapuram police station.

Srirangapatna police have registered a case and initiated a probe to determine the cause of death. While initial inquiries suggest the possibility of suicide, officials stated that only a thorough investigation can confirm the exact circumstances.

Dr Ayyappan was a distinguished figure in the field of fisheries and agriculture. He held several key positions nationally and played a significant role in advancing India’s Blue Revolution. His contributions to the sector were recognized with the Padma Shri award in 2022.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Further investigation is ongoing.

