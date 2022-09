Pakistani Terrorist Linked To JeM Neutralized In J&K

A Pakistani terrorist, associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was neutralised by the Indian Army in a joint operation with security forces on Monday at Welsbatapura village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The killed terrorist was identified as Abu Hurrarah. According to PRO (Defence), Srinagar, on receipt of specific information regarding the presence of unidentified terrorists in Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area by Indian Army along with J-K Police and CRPF at about 01:45 pm on September 26.

"Quick cordon around the suspected cluster of houses in the village was established by the security forces. On suspecting the presence of one to two terrorists in one of the houses, the Security Forces started evacuating the civilians in the vicinity to a safe location. As has been observed in earlier operations as well, the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire targeting civilians, in hope of exploiting an opportunity to escape. Sensing the danger to civilian lives and disregarding personal safety, the troops speeded up the evacuation process, simultaneously pinning down the terrorist with accurate fire," said the PRO.