Patanjali Accepts SC's Ruling, Says Ready To Present Data

"Patanjali always respect the good doctors in medical science and those who provide life-saving drugs, emergency treatment and necessary surgeries, and we respect them even today and keep on doing so. Also, the advanced treatment from Allopathy which we have received from Maharishi Charak, Maharishi Sushruta and Maharishi Dhanvantari of Vedas and Ayurveda, Patanjali, we are taking it forward scientifically and authentically, not for the sake of business, but in the spirit of treatment and beneficence and will continue to do so," the company further said.