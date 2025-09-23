People's King And Assam's Beloved Zubeen Da: The Revisit By Ravish Kumar

“Zubeen was not just a ‘singer’- he was a true ‘artist,’ one who transcended the boundaries of language and religion, and whose vision was quietly shaping a new, united Assam”-- thus said Ravish Kumar in his video capturing the emotions, Zubeen’s philosophy of life and the artist who broke heart of millions in Assam.

The entire state has been shaken by the heartbreaking news of Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg. Since his untimely demise, life across Assam has come to a standstill, as fans gather in grief and remembrance. Across streets and neighborhoods, people hold candlelight vigils through the night, their voices rising in unison as they sing his iconic song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut."

The song holds an even deeper meaning now- Zubeen had once told students at a B. Borooah College fest that when he passed away, the whole of Assam should play this very song. Today, his wish echoes through the night, a soulful tribute to a legend whose music and spirit touched every heart in the state.

Journalist Ravish Kumar in his heartfelt video about Zubeen Garg, highlighted how amid rising religious tensions between Hindus and Muslims, fueled by political forces, there was one man in Assam who always stood for the people. Zubeen Garg’s voice was for the public, unwavering and fearless, a true champion of the people of Assam.

Ravish, in his humble submission about ignorance of national media and himself about an artist in a distant corner from India’s mainland said, until now, he hadn’t known much about Zubeen Garg. But now, he has come to realize the immense legacy of this legend.

Adding, Ravish went on saying that national media has failed to recognize Zubeen’s immense role- not only in culture but in society-both during his life and after his passing. The love of lakhs of fans, who gathered at Sarusajai Stadium to pay their last respects, went unnoticed outside Assam. The whole state has been united in mourning, a testament to the profound impact of this cultural icon.

Ravish Kumar said that Zubeen’s passing has brought the people of Assam together like never before. Lakhs upon lakhs are pouring into the streets, paying their final respects to the cultural icon whose music, spirit, and courage united an entire state. Yet, heartbreakingly, the national media remains largely unaware of this monumental cultural and political moment, leaving much of India oblivious to the loss of a megastar whose influence and love transcended borders.

After his untimely demise, Zubeen Garg’s hometown of Jorhat has been a scene of deep sorrow and unrest. Fans gathered in large numbers, passionately demanding that their beloved icon be laid to rest in his hometown. However, Zubeen’s family decided to perform the last rites in Sonapur. In response, Assam’s Chief Minister assured that another Samadhi would be built in Jorhat, with a portion of his ashes placed there.

Across Assam, from every nook and corner, fans have taken to the streets, united in grief, as the entire state mourns the loss of their beloved artist. “Shops remain closed, schools are shut, and daily life has come to a halt—Assam is draped in mourning. Many fans are still in disbelief, unable to accept the shocking news of his passing. The man who worked tirelessly to keep Assam’s culture and spirit alive has now become the identity of Assam, his legacy forever etched in the hearts of its people.” Ravish sounded as mourning Zubeen’s demise.

Ravish Kumar recently reflected on the incredible legacy of Zubeen Garg, asking why the rest of the country remained largely unaware of a man celebrated not just for his songs, but for his love, compassion, and fearless dedication to the people of Assam. “No matter their religion or caste,” he said, “to the elderly he was a son, to the middle-aged he was a friend, and to the youth, he was a brother.”

Describing Zubeen as a “rebel king,” Ravish recalled how the singer boldly performed Hindi songs at Bihu functions, defying committees and conventions to follow his own vision. Zubeen created music for emotions, not political agendas, and raised his voice fearlessly against injustice, standing for the people without holding any official power or political affiliation.

Zubeen lived by his iconic motto: “Mur Kunu Jati Nai, Mur Kunu Dhormo Nai, Moi Mukto, Moi Kanchenjunga”- (I am free from the shackles of religion, caste and I’m Kanchenjunga). He challenged political agendas, spoke truth to power, and never compromised his principles. In an industry like Bollywood, where many artists bend to influence for personal gain, Zubeen remained steadfast, always putting the people first.

Ravish recalled how Assam’s government observed two minutes of silence in his honor, and even Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s social media accounts were flooded with tributes, reflecting the immense respect he commanded. Zubeen’s love for justice and people made him an enduring icon of Assam- yet the rest of India remains largely unaware of his legacy.

He was a man whose fans would weep rivers for him, a man who never sold his art for money, and a man who always stood by those in need. Millions of fans flooded Ravish Kumar’s social media after his death, recounting the countless contributions Zubeen made: campaigns against drugs, raising his voice for youth, helping the poor, and supporting the needy. He united generations with his music, leaving behind memories and stories for everyone- from the common man to professors.

He sometimes called himself an atheist, sometimes prayed to Shiva, but above all, he proudly identified as Assamese- he was the voice and identity of Assam.

Ravish Kumar did not forget to mention the love Zubeen had for Assam till eternity- “Despite achieving fame in Bollywood, he returned to Assam to nurture its culture, make Assamese films, open his studio, and focus on his homeland”.

“I am not a king, but I live like a king in my own kingdom,” Ravish reminisced Zubeen’s eloquent declaration highlighting why he left Mumbai to die as a king in Assam.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, he converted his own building into a treatment centre, supported organizations helping people with AIDS and brain cancer, and raised his voice for animals and nature. Zubeen’s life was one of selfless service, courage, and unwavering love for his people.”

Ravish Kumar concluded by saying that it is the people of Assam who made him aware of Zubeen Garg’s extraordinary contributions. He expressed gratitude to those who shared videos and stories, allowing him to understand the magnitude of Zubeen’s impact. Ravish urged everyone to keep Zubeen’s legacy alive: stand against injustice, embrace goodness, and live by the values and motto of Assam’s legendary son.

Also Read: Who Is Zubeen Garg ?