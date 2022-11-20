Country Needs Person Like Lord Ram, Not Aaftab: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in connection to the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case, said on Sunday that the country doesn’t need a person like Aaftab but a person like Lord Ram, a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Sarma during the roadshow in Delhi ahead of the forthcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections said that India needs Uniform Civil Code and a law against ‘love jihad’.

"Our country doesn't need Aaftab but a person like Lord Ram, a leader like PM Modi. We need Uniform Civil Code and law against love jihad. We need such laws where Aftabs can be hanged to death," said he during a roadshow in Delhi.

CM Sarma also took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he is best in theatrics.

"People's excitement makes it clear what the result of the election will be. Kejriwal is best in theatrics. He thinks Hindus are enemies, but can India exist without Hindus? He should apologize for the riots in Delhi during CAA (implementation). BJP will win this election," CM Sarma told ANI during the roadshow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi also participated in 'Vijay Sankalp' roadshow at Uttam Nagar in West Delhi.