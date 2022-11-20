Pune: 48 Vehicles Damaged in Road Accident

As many as 48 vehicles were damaged after meeting with a major road accident in Pune on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Bangalore-Mumbai Highway in Navale Bridge area.

"A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," an official said.

According to reports, the brakes of a tanker failed and collided into several vehicles.

Due to the accident, oil spilled onto the road making it slippery which resulted in other vehicled to be added up to the pileup.

Several people are feared to be injured in the accident however, rescue teams are yet to give an official statement.

Further details awaited and an investigation underway.