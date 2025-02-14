Plane With 119 Indian Deportees Likely To Land In Amritsar Tomorrow

A U.S. plane carrying 119 Indians who are allegedly staying there illegally is likely to land at Amritsar airport on February 15. This will be the second such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a massive crackdown.

According to sources, the plane is expected to land at Amritsar Airport around 10 p.m. on Saturday (February 15, 2025).

The 119 Indian immigrants that are to be deported hail from states like Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, reports say.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar revealed that the U.S. has sent back over 15,000 Indians since 2009. Another U.S. plane carrying deportees is also expected to land on February 16.

The new development came days after a U.S. military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport last week.

The deportees have shared their harrowing stories of how they were looted and forced to travel through dangerous terrains to reach the USA. Their money was looted and no legal means of their travel to the USA were provided. Most of the deportees had said they wanted to migrate to the U.S. for a better life for their families.

Several political leaders in Punjab had questioned the landing of a US aircraft in Amritsar.

On the likely landing of the second US plane carrying Indian deportees in Amritsar again, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said to the media--"The BJP-led Central government wants to defame Punjab. Why does it not land in Gujarat, Haryana or Delhi?"



The Punjab government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the issue of illegal human trafficking. The SIT reportedly has registered 10 FIRs against fraudulent immigration consultants on the statements of deportees.