“Stand By People, Not US Imperial Policies,” Bihar MP Writes to S. Jaishankar

Member of Parliament Raja Ram Singh from Bihar's Karakat constituency has sought the Centre’s intervention on the issue of Indian migrants in the USA. Mr. Singh has also urged the government to safeguard the interests of Indians in the USA.

The CPI(ML) (Communist Party of India Marxist Leninist) MP wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in which he stated that the Indian government's assurance to the US to take back 18,000 immigrants labelled as “illegal” sets a dangerous precedent.

“This development is deeply ironic, given the historical and economic context of immigration in the US. Indian professionals and workers have been instrumental in driving innovation, growth, and profitability for US corporations, particularly in sectors such as IT, healthcare, and engineering. It is ironic that US companies and the economy have thrived and made profits on the back of immigration,” Singh said in the letter dated February 4.

“Since the time Donald Trump, the current President of the US, took office, a spectre of xenophobic hate against immigrants has been visible. His election speeches and promises to the American public were filled with anti-immigrant sentiment, especially on issues like the H-1B visa, which affects Indians,” he said.

Singh’s appeal comes amid the Trump administration's massive crackdown on illegal immigrants, and Indian immigrants are not spared from facing the brunt. Yesterday, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants — the first batch to be deported from the country — landed at Amritsar airport.

“Under these circumstances, rather than standing by its people, why has India compromised its independent foreign policy to placate the new President Trump?” Raja Ram Singh questioned in his letter to Mr. Jaishankar.

While US companies continue to lobby for easing policy restrictions for the entry of capital, human labour from “third world” countries, especially India, faces all kinds of restrictions, Singh argues.

Singh urged the Indian government to stand by its people rather than bow down to the “imperial policies” of the US.

“It is important to note that these individuals are not mere statistics; common citizens pay high sums to move to other parts of the world in order to secure a livelihood. To label them as ‘illegal’ and demand their return is a violation of their fundamental rights and an affront to the spirit of inclusivity that the US has long championed,” he said in the letter to Jaishankar.

Singh also alleged that the issue of H-1B and other visas, which many Indians utilize for short-term employment, were used to target them.

“The Indian government has a moral responsibility to safeguard the interests of its citizens, especially those who have contributed to the global economy and upheld the values of hard work and perseverance. It is imperative that we take a principled stand on this issue and ensure that our people are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve,” Singh added.

