PM Kisan Status, Beneficiary List, and e-KYC: 15th Installment Released

PM Kisan Status: Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana stands strong, extending a helping hand to our farmers. This initiative brings an annual support of ₹6,000, distributed in three installments, benefiting millions already.

The 15th installment, released on November 15, 2023, marks another step in the scheme's commitment to aiding small and marginal farmers nationwide. With a financial boost of ₹6,000 per year, delivered in three installments of ₹2,000 each, this program is a lifeline for those who toil in our fields.

To check your current status and ensure a smooth flow of benefits, beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the official PM Kisan website or use the user-friendly PM Kisan mobile app. Crucially, keeping your KYC details updated is key to avoiding any disruptions in receiving the scheme's valuable benefits.