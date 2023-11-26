National

PM Kisan Status, Beneficiary List, and e-KYC: 15th Installment Released

PM Kisan Status
PM Kisan Status
Pratidin Bureau

PM Kisan Status: Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana stands strong, extending a helping hand to our farmers. This initiative brings an annual support of ₹6,000, distributed in three installments, benefiting millions already.

The 15th installment, released on November 15, 2023, marks another step in the scheme's commitment to aiding small and marginal farmers nationwide. With a financial boost of ₹6,000 per year, delivered in three installments of ₹2,000 each, this program is a lifeline for those who toil in our fields.

To check your current status and ensure a smooth flow of benefits, beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the official PM Kisan website or use the user-friendly PM Kisan mobile app. Crucially, keeping your KYC details updated is key to avoiding any disruptions in receiving the scheme's valuable benefits.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

  • Started by: Central Government

  • Launch Date: 24 February 2019

  • 15th Installment Release Date: 15 November 2023

  • Ministry: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

  • Application Process: Online

  • Amount of Assistance: Rs 2000 in 3 installments, Rs 6,000 per year

  • Beneficiary: All small and marginal farmers of the country

  • Official Website: pmkisan.gov.in

Benefits of PM Kisan Yojana

  • Income Support: ₹6,000 per year in three installments.

  • Financial Aid: Supports small and marginal farmers with up to 2 hectares of cultivable land.

  • Enhanced Livelihood: Aids in improving farming practices and resources.

  • Economic Security: Provides stability during crop failure or financial crises.

  • Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): Ensures transparent fund transfer to beneficiaries.

Checking PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

  • Visit the official PM Kisan Portal.

  • Navigate to 'Know Your Status' in the Farmer’s Corner.

  • Use your registration number and mobile OTP to check your PM Kisan Beneficiary Status.

PM Kisan Beneficiary List

  • Visit the PM Kisan Portal.

  • Click on 'Beneficiary List.'

  • Enter state, district, tehsil, block, and village details.

  • Click 'Get Report' to access the list.

PM Kisan Exclusions

  • Incorrect information in age or Khasra/Khatauni details.

  • Issues with bank account numbers or IFSC codes.

  • Errors in the application form.

  • Incomplete eKYC.

PM Kisan Registration Process

  • Visit the official PM Kisan Portal.

  • Click 'New Farmer Registration.'

  • Choose Rural or Urban registration.

  • Provide Aadhaar number, mobile number, state, and captcha.

  • Verify OTP sent to Aadhar mobile number.

  • Fill the registration form with necessary details.

  • Receive Kisan ID after verification.

Checking PM Kisan Application Status

  • Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

  • Click 'Status of Self Registered' in the Farmer Corner.

PM Kisan Beneficiary Status 2023

  • Check status on pmkisan.gov.in using Aadhar or Registration Number.

  • Errors in registration can be rectified for smooth approval.

PM Kisan Beneficiary Status 2023 by Mobile Number: Instructions

  • Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

  • Click 'Beneficiary List.'

  • Enter Mobile Number or Village Wise Data.

  • Enter OTP for Mobile Number verification.

  • View Beneficiary List and status.

15th Installment Status Check 2023

  • Deposited on November 27, 2023.

  • PM Modi to release from Nagaur District, Rajasthan.

  • Check status on pmkisan.gov.in for confirmation.

PM Kisan Beneficiary Status 2023 – State Wise

PM Kisan Status
PKL Schedule 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Team & Telecast of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League
PM Kisan Status
India vs Australia 2023 T20 Squad, Captain, Wicketkeeper & Schedule
PM Kisan Status
WhatsApp Message Scheduling: A Comprehensive Guide to Boost Engagement and Sales
PM Kisan Status

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
national>>national/pm-kisan-status-beneficiary-list-and-e-kyc-15th-installment-released
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com