PM Kisan Status, Beneficiary List, and e-KYC: 15th Installment Released

PM Kisan Status: Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana stands strong, extending a helping hand to our farmers. This initiative brings an annual support of ₹6,000, distributed in three installments, benefiting millions already.
The 15th installment, released on November 15, 2023, marks another step in the scheme's commitment to aiding small and marginal farmers nationwide. With a financial boost of ₹6,000 per year, delivered in three installments of ₹2,000 each, this program is a lifeline for those who toil in our fields.
To check your current status and ensure a smooth flow of benefits, beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the official PM Kisan website or use the user-friendly PM Kisan mobile app. Crucially, keeping your KYC details updated is key to avoiding any disruptions in receiving the scheme's valuable benefits.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
Started by: Central Government
Launch Date: 24 February 2019
15th Installment Release Date: 15 November 2023
Ministry: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Application Process: Online
Amount of Assistance: Rs 2000 in 3 installments, Rs 6,000 per year
Beneficiary: All small and marginal farmers of the country
Official Website: pmkisan.gov.in
Income Support: ₹6,000 per year in three installments.
Financial Aid: Supports small and marginal farmers with up to 2 hectares of cultivable land.
Enhanced Livelihood: Aids in improving farming practices and resources.
Economic Security: Provides stability during crop failure or financial crises.
Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): Ensures transparent fund transfer to beneficiaries.
Visit the official PM Kisan Portal.
Navigate to 'Know Your Status' in the Farmer’s Corner.
Use your registration number and mobile OTP to check your PM Kisan Beneficiary Status.
Visit the PM Kisan Portal.
Click on 'Beneficiary List.'
Enter state, district, tehsil, block, and village details.
Click 'Get Report' to access the list.
Incorrect information in age or Khasra/Khatauni details.
Issues with bank account numbers or IFSC codes.
Errors in the application form.
Incomplete eKYC.
Visit the official PM Kisan Portal.
Click 'New Farmer Registration.'
Choose Rural or Urban registration.
Provide Aadhaar number, mobile number, state, and captcha.
Verify OTP sent to Aadhar mobile number.
Fill the registration form with necessary details.
Receive Kisan ID after verification.
Visit pmkisan.gov.in.
Click 'Status of Self Registered' in the Farmer Corner.
Check status on pmkisan.gov.in using Aadhar or Registration Number.
Errors in registration can be rectified for smooth approval.
Visit pmkisan.gov.in.
Click 'Beneficiary List.'
Enter Mobile Number or Village Wise Data.
Enter OTP for Mobile Number verification.
View Beneficiary List and status.
Deposited on November 27, 2023.
PM Modi to release from Nagaur District, Rajasthan.
Check status on pmkisan.gov.in for confirmation.