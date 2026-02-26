PM Modi Becomes First Leader with 100M Instagram Followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday became the first world leader to surpass 100 million followers on Instagram, establishing a record in global digital influence. Modi joined the Meta-owned platform in 2014 and now has more than double the followers of US President Donald Trump, who has 43.2 million followers.

This milestone underscores Modi’s unprecedented reach both within India and internationally, with his follower count exceeding that of leaders from Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, and Argentina combined.

Comparison

Globally, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has 15 million followers, Brazil’s president 14.4 million, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan 11.6 million, and Argentine President Javier Milei 6.4 million. Combined, these five leaders’ totals remain below Modi’s individual tally.

Within India, the gap is also significant. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has 16.1 million followers, while Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has 12.6 million.

Global Approval Ratings Reinforce Influence

Beyond social media, Modi ranks highly in global approval ratings. Statista’s December 2025 survey placed him at the top with a 70 per cent rating, ahead of Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (63 per cent) and Argentina’s Javier Milei (60 per cent). US President Trump ranked 11th at 43 per cent.

Recent data from US-based Morning Consult, based on surveys conducted from February 2-8, 2026, showed Modi with a 67 per cent approval rating, followed by the Czech Republic’s Andrej Babis at 59 per cent and Takaichi at 56 per cent. Morning Consult’s 2025 data had also ranked Modi first in Democratic Leader Approval Ratings with 75 per cent, further cementing his standing as a leading global political figure.