PM Modi Calls Northeast ‘Ashtalakshmi’ at Rising NE Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Rising North East Investors Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, described India’s Northeast as the most vibrant and diverse region of the country and a key driver of India’s developmental journey.

In a speech that underscored the strategic and cultural significance of the region, PM Modi called the Northeast the “Ashtalakshmi” of India, referencing the eight forms of the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity.

“From trade to tradition, textiles to tourism—our Northeast is the most diverse part of our diverse India. This diversity is its greatest strength,” said the Prime Minister, as he outlined a roadmap for turning the region into an economic and ecological powerhouse.

Modi went on to list the region’s immense resources and capabilities:

“North-East means bio-economy and bamboo, tea production and petroleum, sports and skill, ecotourism and organic products. It’s a powerhouse of energy.”

He stressed that each of the eight northeastern states has a unique strength to offer and declared,

“With the blessings of Ashtalakshmi, every state in the North-East is saying: ‘We are ready for investment, we are ready for leadership.’”

Highlighting the centrality of the region in India’s growth vision, Modi said the Northeast holds the key to realising Viksit Bharat—the vision of a developed India.

“For India to become a developed nation, developing Eastern India is critical—and the Northeast is the most vital part of Eastern India,” he said.

The Prime Minister also introduced a new interpretation of the acronym EAST, describing it as: Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform—which he said encapsulates the government’s policy focus for Eastern India.

The Rising North East Investors Summit, a two-day event being held on May 23–24, aims to showcase the untapped economic potential of the northeastern states and attract both domestic and global investors. With focused sessions on innovation, infrastructure, trade, and sustainable development, the summit positions the Northeast as a frontier of opportunity in India’s growth story.

This high-profile event is part of the Centre’s broader push to integrate the Northeast more closely into the national economic mainstream, with significant infrastructure investments and policy initiatives already underway in the region.