PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising North East Investors Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Rising North East Investors Summit today at 10:30 AM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This two-day summit, running from May 23 to 24, aims to position the North East Region of India as a prime destination for both global and domestic investment by showcasing its vast opportunities and potential.

Advertisment

The summit brings together a diverse array of key stakeholders — including investors, policymakers, business leaders, and government officials — on a single platform to promote collaborative growth and sustainable development in the region. It follows a series of successful pre-summit activities such as roadshows, state roundtables, Ambassador’s Meets, and Bilateral Chambers Meets, organized by the central government with strong participation from the North Eastern states.

The event will feature a dynamic mix of sessions, including ministerial discussions, Business-to-Government (B2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, startup showcases, and exhibitions highlighting policy initiatives and investment opportunities spearheaded by both state and central governments.

Key focus sectors spotlighted at the summit include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing and Allied Industries, Textiles, Handloom, and Handicrafts, Healthcare, Education and Skill Development, Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled Services (ITeS), Infrastructure and Logistics, Energy, Entertainment and Sports.

The Rising North East Investors Summit is expected to catalyze significant investments, boost employment, and accelerate infrastructure development in the region, thereby transforming the North East into a vibrant economic hub.