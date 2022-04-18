Tripura Woman Critical After Attack By Wild Bear

A woman was left seriously injured in South Tripura district's Laxmicherra area on Monday after being attacked by a wild bear.
The victim, aged 45 years, had gone deep into the forest to gather tubers and vegetables but did not return. She was found by the local youth later, who shifted her to a nearby hospital.
The woman has been identified as Mousanti Reang, reported ANI.
Swapna Reang, the victim’s neighbour was quoted by ANI as saying, “She went to collect forest vegetables like every day but she did not come back in time. Sensing trouble, the local youth went to the jungle in searching and found her lying on the surface bleeding profusely. The locals noticed that she was attacked by a wild bear and both of her eyes were knocked out by the predator. She sustained sharp cuts on her face and other parts of the body.”
The victims were shifted to South Tripura District hospital by the locals from where doctors referred her to GBP hospital observing her deteriorating health condition, she said.
A forest officials’ team led by a Range Officer took stock of the site of the attack to conclude that it could have been an attack by a wild bear.
Bokafa Babul Mog, the Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) was quoted by ANI as saying, “We have sent a team of forest personnel on the spot of occurrence and prima facie evidence suggests that it is a bear attack. None of the villagers has seen the animal but the villagers believe that wild bears often stray out of the deep forests in search of water and food.”