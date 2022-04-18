Tripura Woman Critical After Attack By Wild Bear

A woman was left seriously injured in South Tripura district's Laxmicherra area on Monday after being attacked by a wild bear.

The victim, aged 45 years, had gone deep into the forest to gather tubers and vegetables but did not return. She was found by the local youth later, who shifted her to a nearby hospital.

The woman has been identified as Mousanti Reang, reported ANI.

Swapna Reang, the victim’s neighbour was quoted by ANI as saying, “She went to collect forest vegetables like every day but she did not come back in time. Sensing trouble, the local youth went to the jungle in searching and found her lying on the surface bleeding profusely. The locals noticed that she was attacked by a wild bear and both of her eyes were knocked out by the predator. She sustained sharp cuts on her face and other parts of the body.”