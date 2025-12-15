PM Modi Condoles Passing of Veteran Journalist Prafulla Govinda Baruah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the passing of Prafulla Govinda Baruah Baruah, Padma Shri awardee and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune.

In a post on X PM Modi wrote: “Saddened by the passing away of Shri PG Baruah Ji, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He was also passionate about furthering Assam’s progress and popularising the state’s culture. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2025

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his tribute to the veteran journalist.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri P.G. Baruah, Owner, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group and a towering figure in Assam’s journalistic landscape. His lifelong dedication to principled journalism and his immense contribution to literature, education and public life will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” CM Sarma wrote on X.

Baruah, aged 94, passed away at Apollo Hospital on Sunday night after a brief illness. His body was first taken to his residence at Chandmari for family members and close associates to pay their respects. Following this, the mortal remains will be brought to The Assam Tribune office, allowing colleagues and the media fraternity to offer their last tributes.

The final rites will be held at Nabagraha crematorium later in the day. Sources said that the Deputy Commissioner’s office will coordinate with the family for formal arrangements in the morning. Most family members have already gathered in Guwahati to be present for the ceremonies.

Baruah’s passing marks the end of an era in Assamese journalism. He leaves behind a towering legacy that shaped the region’s media landscape over decades, carrying forward the vision of his father, Radha Govinda Baruah, the founding pioneer of The Assam Tribune.

