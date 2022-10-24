PM Modi Congratulates Rishi Sunak On Becoming Prime Minister Of UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak, who became the first Asian and Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, and said he is looking forward to working closely together on global issues.

The Prime Minister also extended Diwali wishes to the "living bridge" of UK Indians.

Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin UK Prime Minister.

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, in a historic development, Britain got its first Asian-origin Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak to lead the nation. Sunak also becomes the first Indian-origin British Premier.

Liz Truss, who stepped down as the PM of the United Kingdom on October 20, congratulated Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's next Prime Minister.

"Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support," tweeted Truss.

Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.

After she was forced to step down just 45 days into office, Truss became the shortest-serving British PM. Standing before 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she recognizes she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.