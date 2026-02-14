PM Modi: Every Indian Inspired by Sacrifice of Pulwama Bravehearts

On the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in 2019, saying their sacrifice continues to inspire the nation.

In a message on X, the Prime Minister remembered the fallen jawans for their bravery, dedication and unwavering service.

“Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage,” he wrote.

Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2026

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also paid homage to the martyrs, describing their sacrifice as a permanent part of India’s history. He said the nation will always remain grateful and committed to building a stronger and safer India in their memory.

The attack took place on February 14, 2019, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, when a convoy of CRPF personnel travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was targeted. Around 2,500 personnel were moving in 78 buses at the time of the explosion, making it one of the deadliest terror strikes in the region.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The incident led to a sharp rise in tensions between India and Pakistan and prompted strong counter-terror measures by India, including airstrikes on terror camps across the border.

Every year, February 14 is observed as a day of remembrance, often referred to as “Black Day,” to honour the 40 brave CRPF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in Pulwama.

